MzGee's latest crave for maternity fashion fuels pregnancy rumours, fans excited

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian TV presenter MzGee appears to have a bun in the oven, which is bringing a bundle of joy to her fans.

The United Showbiz host, who is one of the best presenters in Ghana, continues to kill the job with her eloquence, smartness, and aura. However, her new taste in clothing is receiving more attention than her duty as a TV presenter.

MzGee, also known as Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, has recently adopted a new style in maternity fashion, a change that has piqued the curiosity of her fans. This sudden shift has led to speculation that she may be nurturing a new life, a seed possibly planted by nature and her husband, Raymond Acquah of Joy FM.

Mzgee
Mzgee Pulse Ghana
Observers have analysed that the TV presenter is likely pregnant and have started congratulating her, though she has not confirmed anything yet. "If she's pregnant, it would be one of the happy things Jehovah has done for me this year," an Instagram user said.

Another added that "Pregnancy looks good on mzgee" with a comment from one Iod_Brian saying "The whole world ebi mzgee wey no Dey hide pregnancy."

The rumour comes as good news to fans of MzGee because she has been open about her challenges with pregnancy. Whilst marking her birthday in 2021, MzGee disclosed that she suffered a life-threatening miscarriage.

"From the onset when I realised that I was pregnant, I began to visit the doctor,” she revealed in her YouTube vlog today. “And there were some concerns from the beginning of the pregnancy which had to do with fetal development. My doctor was concerned about the development of the baby.”

“But after running scans and being unsure of what was going to happen, finally, disaster struck hard. I [had a] miscarriage after three months of carrying the baby.," she said.

If this news is anything to go by, congratulations to MzGee. Check her out, spotting her latest craving for maternity fashion in the posts below, and share your thoughts with us.

Selorm Tali

