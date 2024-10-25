Nadia Buari explains why she ventured into movie production (VIDEO)

In an appearance on TV3's The Afternoon Show on Wednesday, 23 October 2024, Nadia said: "I got into movie producing because I felt I wasn't challenged enough.

Every time I got a script, it was either a lover girl or I was after somebody's boyfriend, and I just got tired of that." She further explained her frustration with the industry's narrow casting scope, noting her love for thriller and horror genres, areas she felt were unexplored in her acting career.

Reflecting on her decision, Nadia added, "I felt I had too many stories, so I felt if I ventured into production, I could play the characters I wanted."

Her first production, Imogen Brown, which she directed herself, proved challenging. As a result, she decided to entrust directing to her brother in her subsequent projects.

Nadia Buari

Since stepping into production, Nadia has produced four films, giving her the freedom to create and portray diverse characters.

Watch her interview below.

