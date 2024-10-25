ADVERTISEMENT
Nadia Buari explains why she ventured into movie production (VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has recently shared insights into her shift from acting to film production, driven by her wish to break free from being typecast.

Known for her roles as wealthy daughters and "sweet girl" characters, Nadia has recently ventured into production to expand her creative boundaries.

In an appearance on TV3's The Afternoon Show on Wednesday, 23 October 2024, Nadia said: "I got into movie producing because I felt I wasn't challenged enough.

Every time I got a script, it was either a lover girl or I was after somebody's boyfriend, and I just got tired of that." She further explained her frustration with the industry's narrow casting scope, noting her love for thriller and horror genres, areas she felt were unexplored in her acting career.

Reflecting on her decision, Nadia added, "I felt I had too many stories, so I felt if I ventured into production, I could play the characters I wanted."

Her first production, Imogen Brown, which she directed herself, proved challenging. As a result, she decided to entrust directing to her brother in her subsequent projects.

Since stepping into production, Nadia has produced four films, giving her the freedom to create and portray diverse characters.

Watch her interview below.

Actress Nadia Buari has taken to social media to express her heartfelt condolences to the families of the two young girls who tragically lost their lives in the devastating East Legon accident.

On Instagram, the actress shared an emotional message, acknowledging the unimaginable pain and grief the families must be enduring due to such a profound loss.

She reflected on the future that had been lost and how challenging it would be for the families to come to terms with the unfortunate incident, noting that "it’s too painful to remember and too painful to forgive."

