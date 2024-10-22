East Legon Accident: Salifu Amoako sacked from deceased victim's home

Some have attributed the rejection to the overwhelming grief and anger of the victims’ families. A Joy News reporter, Benjamin Akakpo, also spoke on the issue during Joy News’ AM show, saying, "I heard he went to the houses of the two victims and was turned away. Indeed, there will be pain. Some of these things should be understandable."

Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding Pulse Ghana

Pulse.com.gh has confirmed the report. However, some sources disclosed that this happened a few days ago. Sharing what may have prompted this action from the families, the source said, "I am sure the family is in pain, and the way they came with a long convoy of luxury cars and a security escort most likely infuriated the families of the deceased victims."

Reactions to this incident have been mixed, with some calling for Salifu Amoako and his son to face the consequences of the accident. In contrast, others have urged for compassion, given the tragic nature of the situation. The Archbishop has since issued a public apology to the families, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of the two girls and acknowledging the pain caused.

In an emotional video posted on social media, Archbishop Amoako was seen on his knees, pleading for forgiveness from the families of the deceased, stating that the aftermath of the accident has been a tough time for him and his family. He explained that his son's involvement in the incident has weighed heavily on them, and he offered prayers for the victims' families.

However, during a sermon on Sunday, 20th October 2024, the Archbishop shifted his tone, expressing frustration with the public’s reaction to the crash. He defended his son, emphasising that the incident was an accident and not a deliberate act. “My son did not commit murder. It was a tragic accident,” he said, urging the public to avoid sensationalising the tragedy and show restraint.

The car crash, which took place on Saturday, 12th October 2024, left two girls dead and three others critically injured. CCTV footage from the crash revealed the moment Elrad, who was driving a Jaguar SUV, collided with another vehicle at a junction, leading to a fire that claimed the lives of the victims. The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed these details, with Assistant Division Officer (ADO) Alex King Nartey providing additional insight during an interview on Adom FM.

