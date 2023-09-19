Nadia Buari adores lookalike daughter, says she's 'the most beautiful thing in my heart'

Captioning the post, she wrote, “The most beautiful thing I keep inside my heart. 💕💓💗,”

Netizens expressed excitement over the photo as they begged Nadia to serve them more by going for the full shot!

Over the years, fans have longed to see the faces of Nadia’s kids and she has singled handedly refused us, taken to showing us their ‘faceless’ pictures all on social media by the way.

Nadia Buari is a Ghanaian actress born on November 21, 1982 in Sekondi-Takoradi to a Lebanese father and a Ghanaian mother.

She attended Mfantsiman Girls’ Secondary School in the Central Region and then studied Performing Arts at the University of Ghana.

Nadia graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA degree).

Throughout her time at the University of Ghana, she was actively involved in drama and dance clubs.

Nadia made her debut on Ghanaian national television with the TV series Games People Play in late 2005.

Her first major film was Mummy’s Daughter, after which, she starred in Beyonce: The President’s Daughter.