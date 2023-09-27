'I’m innocent, I have never fought, attacked, or bullied Mohbad' – Naira Marley

The controversy escalated after the emergence of old videos showing Sam Larry harassing and bullying Mohbad on multiple occasions before his death.

The videos triggered outrage among Nigerians, leading to a wave of criticism directed at Naira Marley and Sam Larry on social media.

Naira Marley has also been accused of bullying the late singer.

Mohbad died on 12th September and was buried the following day in Ikorodu, Lagos. The singer’s death has continued to spark controversies and generate several conspiracy theories.

On Tuesday, the Marlian boss, via an official statement on his Instagram handle, addressed the allegations. It is Naira Marley’s second official statement since Mohbad died.

Naira Marley made it clear that he never fought or attacked Mohbad, nor did he ask anyone to bully or harass him.

Naira Marley went on to express his deep condolences to the family of the deceased, stressing that he is dedicated to proving his innocence and cooperating with the authorities to clear his name with sufficient evidence.

The British-Nigerian singer also debunked claims he runs his Marlian Records label as a drug cartel.

Naira Marley, has been under intense scrutiny since news of Mohbad’s demise broke. In a heartfelt statement released by the artist, he vehemently refuted any claims that he played a role, directly or indirectly, in the tragic incident.

He went on to accuse unknown individuals of attempting to tarnish his reputation and suggested that Mohbad’s death may have been part of a sinister plot to set him up.