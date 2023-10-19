ADVERTISEMENT
Young poet Nakeeyat Dramani wins big for Ghana in the Africa Abacus Shenmo Contest

Dorcas Agambila

Talented Kids season 10 winner, Nakeeyat, represented Ghana at the 2023 African Shenmo Mental Math Abacus Cup that was held in Nigeria.

In an impressive display of talent and intellectual prowess, Nakeeyat emerged as a shining star of the competition, clinching two gold medals and a trophy.

Videos capturing her celebration alongside other victors have been circulating online, with an outpouring of congratulatory messages directed her way.

Nakeeyat competed against numerous children hailing from various African countries, showcasing her exceptional abilities in the field of mental mathematics during the inaugural African Shenmo Abacus Mental Math Cup and Award Ceremony.

The competition which took place in Port Harcourt, Nigeria on October 14, 2023 brought together over 1000 kids between the ages of 4 and 15 from 20 African countries.

The event was graced by several personalities, including President Li Mianjun, Founder of Shenmo

Education International, China; Dr. Lily Cheng, International Consultant for Shenmo Education and Professor at San Diago State University, USA; Prof. Prince Chinedu, Commissioner of the Ministry of Education in Rivers State, Nigeria; over 30 Shenmo Principals from China, Singapore, USA and Africa; and over 500 Parents across Africa, highlighting the importance of this educational endeavor.

