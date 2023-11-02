Nakeeyat the Poet shortlisted by America’s Got Talent to audition for next year's show

The team behind the show created by Simon Cowell has accordingly informed the Ghanaian poet about her chance via an email. According to the details, Nakeeyat will audition virtually. The virtual audition is expected to come off in January 2024.

Each participant or act who auditions will be attempting to secure a place in the live episodes of a season, by impressing a panel of judges. Sharing the good news on social media, Nakeeyat wrote "Say a prayer for me in my coming audition 🙏🙏🙏I have qualified and been called for America’s got talent Virtual call Audition."

