Nakeeyat the Poet shortlisted by America’s Got Talent to audition for next year's show

Selorm Tali

Young Ghanaian poet, Nakeeyat, is on her way to global stardom as she earns a spot on America’s Got Talent auditions.

The popular talent show has confirmed that Nakeeyat has been shortlisted for auditions to be part of the globally popular reality next year.

The team behind the show created by Simon Cowell has accordingly informed the Ghanaian poet about her chance via an email. According to the details, Nakeeyat will audition virtually. The virtual audition is expected to come off in January 2024.

Each participant or act who auditions will be attempting to secure a place in the live episodes of a season, by impressing a panel of judges. Sharing the good news on social media, Nakeeyat wrote "Say a prayer for me in my coming audition 🙏🙏🙏I have qualified and been called for America’s got talent Virtual call Audition."

Nakeeyat The Poet shot to fame in Ghana after she won Season 10 of TV3's Talented Kidz reality show. Since then, she has been pursuing a career in poetry and has performed at several high profile shows in Ghana and beyond.

