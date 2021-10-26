Sammy Flex, as popularly called, played a pivotal role in setting up Nana Appiah Mensah's Zylofon Media house. He served as communications manager for the outfit also as a presenter on Zylofon FM and TV.
NAM1's righthand man Sammy Flex quits job with Zylofon Media
Ghanaian media and public relations practitioner, Samuel Atuobi Baah, has quit his job with Zylofon FM.
The journalist took to social media to announce his resignation from the Television and Radio stations owned by Zylofon Media. "I am off on all Zylofon Media platforms (Radio & TV) at the moment. More details soon but for now," he tweeted.
He continued that "remember I am still serving some showbiz content on Sammy Flex TV on YouTube as I prepare the next journey. Subscribe to the channel now so you don’t miss out on the information!!!".
Before his working relationship with Zylofon Media, Sammy Flex was known as the CEO and Chief Editor of the award-winning Ghanaian Entertainment newspaper Flex Newspaper.
Whilst working with Nana Appiah Mensah's outfit, he gained recognition as his righthand man as he became the key network through which many access the businessman. They have travelled together and held many press conferences together.
It is however unclear if Sammy Flex will be officially cutting all ties to Zylofon Media.
