NAM1's righthand man Sammy Flex quits job with Zylofon Media

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian media and public relations practitioner, Samuel Atuobi Baah, has quit his job with Zylofon FM.

Sammy Flex and NAM1
Sammy Flex and NAM1

Sammy Flex, as popularly called, played a pivotal role in setting up Nana Appiah Mensah's Zylofon Media house. He served as communications manager for the outfit also as a presenter on Zylofon FM and TV.

The journalist took to social media to announce his resignation from the Television and Radio stations owned by Zylofon Media. "I am off on all Zylofon Media platforms (Radio & TV) at the moment. More details soon but for now," he tweeted.

Sammy Flex
Sammy Flex Sammy Flex Pulse Ghana

He continued that "remember I am still serving some showbiz content on Sammy Flex TV on YouTube as I prepare the next journey. Subscribe to the channel now so you don’t miss out on the information!!!".

twitter.com

Before his working relationship with Zylofon Media, Sammy Flex was known as the CEO and Chief Editor of the award-winning Ghanaian Entertainment newspaper Flex Newspaper.

Whilst working with Nana Appiah Mensah's outfit, he gained recognition as his righthand man as he became the key network through which many access the businessman. They have travelled together and held many press conferences together.

It is however unclear if Sammy Flex will be officially cutting all ties to Zylofon Media.

Selorm Tali

