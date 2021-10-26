NAM1's righthand man Sammy Flex quits job with Zylofon Media

The journalist took to social media to announce his resignation from the Television and Radio stations owned by Zylofon Media. "I am off on all Zylofon Media platforms (Radio & TV) at the moment. More details soon but for now," he tweeted.

Sammy Flex Pulse Ghana

He continued that "remember I am still serving some showbiz content on Sammy Flex TV on YouTube as I prepare the next journey. Subscribe to the channel now so you don’t miss out on the information!!!".

Before his working relationship with Zylofon Media, Sammy Flex was known as the CEO and Chief Editor of the award-winning Ghanaian Entertainment newspaper Flex Newspaper.

Whilst working with Nana Appiah Mensah's outfit, he gained recognition as his righthand man as he became the key network through which many access the businessman. They have travelled together and held many press conferences together.