Name streets, roundabouts, after music legends to honor them - Nana Acheampong

He stressed the importance of acknowledging the tireless efforts and contributions of icons such as ET Mensah, Adane Best, Koo Nimo, Nana Ampadu, and Daddy Lumba.

He Highlighted the vital role of music in society.

"I am pleading with GHAMRO and the tourism ministry to help name some monuments after some influential veteran Highlife artistes, the streets, roundabouts, museums, etc.

"Without music, there's no life, what we do is very important to the nation.

He reiterated the significance of honoring those who have shaped Ghana's musical landscape.

Acheampong drew from his own encounters abroad, recounting instances where international admirers suggested that his prominence in Ghana merited a street or monument in his honor.

"So it is only fair that all these people are recognized for the hard work they put in: ET Mensah, Adane Best, Koo Nimo, Nana Ampadu, Daddy Lumba, etc.

"Let's start naming streets, roundabouts, museums, etc to honor them and their legacy,"

He underscored the potential of such recognition not only to pay homage to past musicians but also to serve as inspiration and education for future generations.

"That's why I'm saying this on this platform so that those in authority would hear it and consider it.

"This would help the young ones familiarize themselves with these greats and their legacies,"