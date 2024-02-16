Don't let any man 'eat' you before giving you job- Nana Aba Anamoah advises girls

“It’s just that some men think that is how they can exhibit power…If you are a young girl and you are caught up in that situation, I’ll say to you, do not have sex with a man,” she said.

“One girl told me if ‘I have sex with a man it’s not written on my forehead, nobody will know’. Yes, but it is your dignity. If you want to have sex with a man, have sex with a man but not because there is an opportunity at stake, that is your self-esteem gone,” she added.

Although she has never had any man give her such an ultimatum in the workplace, she strongly believes that it is in the interest of any woman in such a situation to not risk it.

Additionally, she noted that the blame cannot be placed at the feet of the young women in such situations as many do.

Addressing the tendency to blame young women for these predicaments, she said “It is not their fault…if you say watch ‘how you carry yourself’ then you are apportioning some blame to the young women. There is an insane man who thinks that ‘this girl, even though she is competent, I must get into her pants before she gets the job.’ So it is not the young woman’s fault,” she said.