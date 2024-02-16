ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don't let any man 'eat' you before giving you job- Nana Aba Anamoah advises girls

Dorcas Agambila

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has advised young women against yielding to sexual advances from men in exchange for job opportunities or career advancement.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah

Speaking on 3Music TV, she emphasised that in such compromises women are not only being taken advantage of or exploited but, also undermines their dignity and self-respect.

Recommended articles

“It’s just that some men think that is how they can exhibit power…If you are a young girl and you are caught up in that situation, I’ll say to you, do not have sex with a man,” she said.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

“One girl told me if ‘I have sex with a man it’s not written on my forehead, nobody will know’. Yes, but it is your dignity. If you want to have sex with a man, have sex with a man but not because there is an opportunity at stake, that is your self-esteem gone,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she has never had any man give her such an ultimatum in the workplace, she strongly believes that it is in the interest of any woman in such a situation to not risk it.

Additionally, she noted that the blame cannot be placed at the feet of the young women in such situations as many do.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

Addressing the tendency to blame young women for these predicaments, she said “It is not their fault…if you say watch ‘how you carry yourself’ then you are apportioning some blame to the young women. There is an insane man who thinks that ‘this girl, even though she is competent, I must get into her pants before she gets the job.’ So it is not the young woman’s fault,” she said.

Nana Aba Anamoah believes it is completely fine if women decide to have mutual sex however, they should never do it because there is an opportunity at stake.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Okyeame Kwame and Annica

I’ll love my wife more if she tells me she cheated on me - Okyeame Kwame

Jackie Appiah

I don’t want to make mistakes, everything must be perfect - Jackie Appiah

Yul Edochie

'Na woman go full my church' - Yul Edochie says he is the most handsome pastor in Africa

Bishop Dr. Daniel Obinim - Founder, International God's Way Church

Obinim makes a turn says his church has not collapsed and that his words were twisted