Yesterday a video surfaced online where he was speaking at a show on Adom TV and stated that "every rape victim enjoy the act”. The comment attracted outrage from Ama K Abrebese, Juliet Ibrahim, rapper E.L among others who condemned his ‘rape apologist’ comment.

Among the many reactions that came from Ghanaian celebrities includes one form Nana Aba Anamoah who revealed that Counselor Lutterodt has banned from appearing on Gh One TV, the EIB channel which currently has the ace newscaster as its Acting Manager.

“There’s a reason I have banned any producer from featuring him on any show on @GHOneTV.This crass and baloney will not happen under my watch. It has gone on for so long” Nana Aba tweeted and added that “shame on radio and tv stations who continue to feature him for ‘ratings’. Senseless ratings".