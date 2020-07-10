Reacting to the video in which the controversial counsellor's comment went viral yesterday, Ama K Abrebese among others described him as a 'rape apologist' with the likes of Juliet Ibrahim calling for his arrest whilst others petition media houses to ban him.

However, according to Counselor Lutterodt, most of those attacking him haven’t watched the full interview to understand where he was coming from but have misconstrued his statement in the short video to share comments that will make them relevant.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, he said: “what is going on is not about me, people now are doing media 'content-ship' and we those who have the voice when we grant the option of interviews to relevant media houses and they make headlines then others will want to pick it up so they could make some small appearance with it”.

“If you watch the video and listen to the issue carefully, clearly put you can see that the statement is really a sensible statement from a defending educated elite spiritualist,” he said and added that it also means Multi Media’s contenders "watch us".

However, at some point, Andy Dosty disagreed with certain comments he made and upon further probing to explain himself better, it turned into a hot clash which you’ll see in the video below.