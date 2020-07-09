She made this statement after Counsellor Lutterodt claimed in his latest interview on Adom FM that “victims of rape enjoy the act”.

The “Beasts of No Nation” actress described Lutterodt’s statement as “highly irresponsible and a very dangerous rhetoric that fuels sexual violence and rape culture.”

She went on to tag him as a rape apologist, adding that “his comments are deplorable, especially at a time in Ghana, and beyond when so many people are advocating for victims of rape and sexual assault in their fight for justice.”

He tweet: “‘Every Rape Victim Enjoys the Act’

This is a quote from a self professed ‘counsellor’ George Lutterodt from Ghana on a tv show yesterday.

He goes on to say that rape victims enjoy being raped regardless of their unwillingness in beginning of an act of rape.

Something that any real professional counsellor and expert will discredit.

This is highly irresponsible and a very dangerous rhetoric that fuels sexual violence and rape culture. He claims he has spoken to ‘many rape victims’ and his assertions are based on that. Despicable.

This man Lutterot is a rape apologist simple. One of the worse I have seen because he masquerades with the title of ‘counsellor’ to essentially justify and normalise rape culture with a reprehensible statement that ‘all victims of rape enjoy the act’.

This perpetuates victim blaming and trivialises what rape survivors go through.

His comments are deplorable, especially at a time in Ghana, and beyond when so many people are advocating for victims of rape and sexual assault in their fight for justice.

Over 10,000 people have signed and continue to sign the petition to the President of Ghana to abolish fees medical examination for victims in order to seek justice.”

https://twitter.com/ama_k_abebrese/status/1281154746666156033?s=21