The car gift became a hot topic in the media space after it was discovered that it had a fake number plate. Telling her side of the story, Nana Aba has explained that it was the boys of the car dealer, who prepared and delivered the car that fixed the plate on it.

The insurance on Nana Aba's gifted Range Rover is for a Nissan Rogue; error from the NIC?

Speaking on Joy FM’s morning show with Kojo Yankson, she said: “later I realized there was a storm on social media about the number plate, eventually I got through to whoever got me the car and asked why that number plate and he was shocked as well”.

During the show monitored by pulse.com.gh, she continued her narration that she asked the person who gifted her the car and he also expressed shock about the number plat, saying that “ the car is not registered, I got the car from a garage and I ask that the car should be delivered to you, the documents are there, it’s not been registered so where from the number plate?”.

According to the celebrated broadcaster, she doesn’t condone the act of using fake DVLA number plates, therefore, she reported her concern to the police and was advised to file a witness, which she did on Monday before the DVLA press statement.

The mother of one, however, lauded the actions of the DVLA, saying that she is happy they used her to educate the masses that it is wrong to drive cars without the appropriate registration.

When asked about the fake DVLA plate, pulse.com.gh heard her say that “I don’t know where the number plate came from, that’s for the regional CID, they are investigating it so the police will figure it out. I don’t know where all these hullabaloo came from, it’s not a fake Range, I am driving the Range this morning, it is my car”.