In marking Serwaa’s 29th birthday, the GhOne Tv news editor-in-chief, who has never hidden her soft spot for her goddaughter, organized a plush party for Serwaa with some stars present.

The amateur news broadcaster with GhOne Tv has been under the tutelage and mentorship of the ace broadcaster and that has also propelled her rising fame apart from her taste for sweet fashion and look which has also fetched her some fans.

From a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, Berla Mundi, Sandra Ankobiah and other popular faces in the media space have been seen at Serwaa’s exquisite birthday party.

The party which appears to be a redand white themed one, saw the celebrant dressed in a red dress with some friends and family present who took turns to pass some kind comments about Serwaa as they wish her a happy birthday

See more videos from the ongoing party below and don't forget to wish Serwaa a happy birthday.