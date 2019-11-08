According to the ace journalist, she is a conservative woman, who loves to enjoy her man in a very traditional way, therefore, she won’t like her man be in the kitchen cooking because it is her duty.

“I think that as a woman, the kitchen is mine. I don’t want a man in the kitchen cooking. I don’t want my man cooking, no I don’t want that. My man is there for a reason, I am supposed to treat my man well, I am supposed to cook for my man,” she said.

The Gh One TV news editor in chief, speaking on Joy FM’s morning show with Kojo Yankson, acknowledged that she knows her comment will upset feminist but regardless, that is how she wants it. She said "I know not too many feminists will be happy with this but this is me”

Nana Aba added that no matter busy she is, she'll always make the time to cook for her man. Watch the video below and tell us what you think. Do you agree with Nana Aba?