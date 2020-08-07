The star-studded music video that also features Clemento Suarez is for the singer's latest song titled 'Open Gates'. The single comes off from the Rockstar's upcoming album titled 'Son Of Africa'.

In the music video, Clemento acted as an insider at Lynx Entertainment who under the influence of scandalous deal, managed to mislead to the 'Wish Me Well' singer to go and perform at Nana Aba's wedding.

Other social media stars like SDK, Made In Ghana among others also played a role in the video released today. Watch it below.