The Ghanaian actress visited her colleague actress at her home and in a video seen by pulse.com.gh she said, "so as you see she is so sorry for what she said, you know when you are angry you just talk out of anger and I am sure she has realized her mistake".

Before her comment in the video, Tracey herself said " I won't talk again, in fact, Moesha, you guys have made me really shy. I won't talk again and I am sorry". Tracey also expressed her gratitude for Moesha coming to visit her.

READ ALSO: 'Your hate didn't start today' -Yvonne Nelson lashes Gloria Sarfo over no support comment

Tracey descended into the gutters to attack Mzbel over her relationship with a married. According to her, the singer is bitter that the man has ditched her (Mzbel) and come for her instead.

Mzbel and Tracey Boakye fight over a married man

The mother of two used unprintable words to describe MzBel in their social media feud but now, in the video below she says she is sorry.