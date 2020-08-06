This comes after Yvonne Nelson stated that the Ghanaian movie industry lacks support because the players 'hate each other so much'. Responding Gloria Safo's reaction to her statement, Yvonne via a tweet said: "Your hate didn't start today".

Gloria Sarfo

The actress who doubles as a producer also asked: "Which of you people supported me during my BAN in 2010". Yvonne Nelson also cleared the air that the absence of supportive posts on her Instagram page does not mean she doesn't support others.

READ ALSO: You and I know the man we're fighting over; stop tarnishing innocent Mahama's name - Tracy Boakye

"I even delete mother’s day/birthday wishes to my own mother after a week, most people do. you can think what you want, I know what I do for this industry and the heart I have. you just let your real self out! I don't have to be friends," Yvonne tweeted.

Yvonne whose two movies, 'Fix Us' and 'Sin City' have hit NetFlix recently, added that most people in the industry hate her. See her tweets below for more.