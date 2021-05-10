Nana Aba comes to the rescue of unemployed Legon graduate who now washes cars (VIDEO)

"Someone referred him... I drove all the way to Agbogba this morning to meet Antwi Boasiako. He is here working as a washing bay attendant," Nana Aba said in a video she has shared on social media.
Boasiako Antwi sharing his story said, "after my national service at Ghana Red Cross Society, there was no job and out of pressure I had to walk out and look for a job". According to the calm speaking graduate, he's been washing cars for 7 months now.
"I want a good job that I can use my skills, the skills that I acquired in school," the 28-year-old said and Nana Aba replied, "so we will try to get you a job ... thank you for washing my car".
Sharing the video, Nana Aba wrote "I’m looking for a job for ANTWI BOASIAKO. He has a 2nd Class Upper from the University of Ghana. Let’s get him out of the washing bay. God bless you. Big thanks to my sister’s friend for referring him to me".
The post has so far attracted over 40,000 views and more than 500 comments within an hour as netizens react to the post. See it below.