Nana Aba comes to the rescue of unemployed Legon graduate who now washes cars (VIDEO)

"Someone referred him... I drove all the way to Agbogba this morning to meet Antwi Boasiako. He is here working as a washing bay attendant," Nana Aba said in a video she has shared on social media.

Boasiako Antwi sharing his story said, "after my national service at Ghana Red Cross Society, there was no job and out of pressure I had to walk out and look for a job". According to the calm speaking graduate, he's been washing cars for 7 months now.

"I want a good job that I can use my skills, the skills that I acquired in school," the 28-year-old said and Nana Aba replied, "so we will try to get you a job ... thank you for washing my car".

Sharing the video, Nana Aba wrote "I’m looking for a job for ANTWI BOASIAKO. He has a 2nd Class Upper from the University of Ghana. Let’s get him out of the washing bay. God bless you. Big thanks to my sister’s friend for referring him to me".