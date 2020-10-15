In a story that has swept over social media, the Instagram user, Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie has described Selly Galley as 'horror' and went ahead to call her 'barren' under a harmless post of the actress.

Selly Galley curses fan who called her barren

Reacting to the story, Nana Aba took to Twitter to ask that "How do you get up and call another woman barren?" Trying to understand what will make anyone make such statement, she added that "Some of you eh ebi home training you no get or the devil just lives on you? Ah".

Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie has been apologizing to Selly Galley following how the actress cursed her plus all the backlash she has been receiving. However, her apology seems not to be reaching Selly as she hasn't responded to it publicly.

She therefore, she managed to place a call to the management of Selly's husband, Praye Tietia, to further apologize and during a phone call, she broke down into tears whilst begging for forgiveness.