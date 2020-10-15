His comment may come across as weird, especially in the wake of feminism groups across the world, but Osebo says he is ready to face the backlash.

According to him, even man deserves a decent who will obey them, not the ones who will rebel against their orders.

He was answering a question on whether he will take Tracey Boakye, Akuapem Poloo or Pamela Odame on a date or not when he made this stamen.

He told Quophi Okyeame on Angel Drive: “I will not choose any of them. I speak the truth and I fear no one.”

He suggested that they are not decent and business-minded, adding that he would rather go on dates with the likes of Delay, Tracey Amoateng, Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah and Martha Ankomah.

“If I take them on a date, what are we going to discuss?” Osebo quizzes. “If you want me to have a date with someone, it should be business-minded and decent ladies like Delay, Tracey Amoateng, Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah or Martha Ankomah. These are the ladies I would like to have on a date, not the ones who are noisy.”

He then advised young men to consider submissive women before marrying them.

“Before entering into a marriage, choose a woman you can advise. Marriage someone who will obey your command, not the one who will rebel. The truth is just one. I know people will insult me for making this statement, but I’m unbothered.”

Watch the interview below.