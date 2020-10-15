According to Osebo, there are some qualities in women he takes into consideration before taking them on dates and that none of the above-mentioned stars meets the requirement.

“I will not choose any of them. I speak the truth and I fear no one,” he told Quophi Okyeame on Angel Drive.

He suggested that they are not decent and business-minded, adding that he would rather go on dates with the likes of Delay, Tracey Amoateng, Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah and Martha Ankomah.

“If I take them on a date, what are we going to discuss?” Osebo quizzes. “If you want me to have a date with someone, it should be business-minded and decent ladies like Delay, Tracey Amoateng, Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah or Martha Ankomah. These are the ladies I would like to have on a date, not the ones who are noisy.”

He advised young men to consider submissive women before marrying them.

“Before entering into a marriage, choose a woman you can advise. Marriage someone who will obey your command, not the one who will rebel. The truth is just one. I know people will insult me for making this statement, but I’m unbothered.”

Watch the interview below.