The Ghanaian actress who was hit hard by the Instagram user's comment on her post had an emotional outburst that saw her cursing Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie and her generation to suffer the pain she is going through.

Selly Galley curses fan who called her barren

A movement of friends of Selly and social media users have backed the actress, consoled her and went ballistic on Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie over her heartless comment. Succumbing to the backlash, Yaa Henewaa Piesie issued an apology to Selly over her comment.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie’s wife hits the gym for her bikini body after weight gain reports

Lady who called Selly Galley barren says 'sorry, you'll give birth next year'

However, she seems not have had feedback from Selly about her apology, therefore, she managed to place a call to the management of Selly's husband, Praye Tietia, to further apologize and during the phone call, she broke down into tears.

Praye Tiatia and Selly Galley

Yaa Henewaa Piesie admitted that her comment was wrong, hence, she wants the actress to forgive her. Hear her conversation Praye Tietia's manager in the post below.