Tracey Sarkcess, as she is well known, started her weight loss journey three months ago, but has shed off some impressive weight. As a matter of fact, she has shed a lot of weight and is left with just 8kg of weight to lose to end her weight loss journey.

She gave fans a view of her progress so far through Instagram posts on Wednesday, October 14.

“Early morning…my routine for the past 3 months. Slowly we are getting there. 8kg more to go,” she captioned one of her videos in her Instagram story. She shared another video with the caption: “Gruelling! All for that bikini body.”

READ MORE: Sarkodie’s wife apologises to blogger for attacking him wrongly (SCREENSHOT)

Last month, Tracy Sarkcess expressed disappointment in Yen website for body-shamming her in a story it published.

She slammed the blog in an outburst and lamented about what she has gone through as a mother of two.

"For y’all to weight-shame me 6 months after having a baby is not cool and the most upsetting thing is that the write-up was done by a woman! Do you know what it takes to go through 2 pregnancies and child-rearing? Especially in COVID lockdown and the PPD that comes with it? I hope one day God bless you to have that experience," she captioned a screenshot of the story headline in her Instagram story.

Watch a snippet of Tracy Sarkcess’ weight loss journey below.