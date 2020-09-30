Tracy Owusu Addo, also known as Tracy Sarkcess, launched a scathing attack on Ameyaw Debrah on her Instagram page a few days ago after Yen website body-shamed her in a story it published.

She slammed the blog in outburst and lamented about what she has gone through as a mother of two.

"For y’all to weight-shame me 6 months after having a baby is not cool and the most upsetting thing is that the write-up was done by a woman! Do you know what it takes to go through 2 pregnancies and child-rearing? Especially in COVID lockdown and the PPD that comes with it? I hope one day God bless you to have that experience," she captioned a screenshot of the story headline in her Instagram story.

Ameyaw Debrah

Later, she found out that Ameyaw Debrah isn’t an employee of the blog, so she shared another post to apologise for the wrongful attack.

“I would like to apologise to Ameyaw Debrah,” she said. “I am told he is no longer a part of Yen and cannot be held responsible for content that comes from there. Ameyaw Debrah, sorry for involving you.”

This is not the first time Tracy has attacked bloggers. Early this year, she attacked blogger Kobby Kyei on Twitter for reporting that she had delivered a son in the UK.

Though she denied the report and slammed Kobby Kyei, she shocked the entertainment industry when she arrived in Ghana with her second child, Nana Yaw, in June after the President opened borders for stranded Ghanaians abroad.