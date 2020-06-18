The rapper, his wife, Tracy Sarkcess, and daughter, Titi, were captured at the Kotoka International Airport last night.

But there’s a twist…while Sarodie was taking care of Titi, Tracy was captured holding a baby.

Many social media users claim it’s their new addition to the family but the couple haven’t responded.

In January this year, the celebrity couple were rumoured to have welcomed their second child in the U.K, but they quickly reacted by denying it on social media.

Sarkodie was first to deny the news, and Tracy Sarkcess also responded via Twitter with a tweet expressing her disappointment in the fake news.

“SMH... a slow news day I guess” she tweeted.

Tracy hasn’t made public appearance since 2019. Yesterday was her first time.