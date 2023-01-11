Nana Aba places bet on Nana Addo's innocence on Meek Mill's Jubilee House music video

"I can bet my last coin that the President knew absolutely nothing about that shoot. I however, doubt anything will happen to whoever authorised it (if they decide to investigate how Meek Mill desecrated the jubilee house that way)," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill has removed the video on his Instagram page and issued an apology.

"My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also," he tweeted.

He added that "to the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here".