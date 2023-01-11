ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Aba places bet on Nana Addo's innocence on Meek Mill's Jubilee House music video

Selorm Tali

H.E Nana Addo has also been under severe criticism ever since Meek Mill's Jubilee House music video surfaced.

Nana Aba Anamoah
However, in the eyes of Nana Aba Anamoah, the sitting Ghanaian President who met the American rapper at his office, cannot be blamed for the video. According to Nana Aba, she is more than sure that Nana Addo didn't know anything about the video.

"I can bet my last coin that the President knew absolutely nothing about that shoot. I however, doubt anything will happen to whoever authorised it (if they decide to investigate how Meek Mill desecrated the jubilee house that way)," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill has removed the video on his Instagram page and issued an apology.

"My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also," he tweeted.

He added that "to the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here".

According Meek Mill in his responses to the backlash, the authorities at the presidency had no idea the footage they obtained permission for was going to be used for a music video.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

