Nana Addo nominates Mark Okraku Mantey as Deputy Minister for Creative Arts

The appointment of Mark, who is currently the programmes manager at Hitz FM, is subject to approval by the Appointment's Committee of Parliament which will happen after his vetting.

The entertainment business guru, who executively produces Efiewura and also an expert in sound engineering and music production/distribution, is a known supporter of the NPP, who campaigned for the party during the 2020 elections period.

Before his appointment, Mark has been serving as President of the Creative Arts Council.

Mark's appointment falls in line with showbiz pundits like George Quaye, Sadiq Adams, Prince Tsegah among others who consistently suggested that he is the best man for the job.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale strongly opposed the call and threatened to form his own political campaign against NPP if Nana Addo appoints Mark. See the list of nominees below.

