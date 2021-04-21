RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Addo nominates Mark Okraku Mantey as Deputy Minister for Creative Arts

President Nana Addo has nominated Mark Okraku Mantey as Deputy Minister for the Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry.

Mr Okraku Mantey's nomination was confirmed in a list of the President's nominees for Deputy Ministerial roles released today and signed by the Acting Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Mr Eugene Arhin.

The appointment of Mark, who is currently the programmes manager at Hitz FM, is subject to approval by the Appointment's Committee of Parliament which will happen after his vetting.

The entertainment business guru, who executively produces Efiewura and also an expert in sound engineering and music production/distribution, is a known supporter of the NPP, who campaigned for the party during the 2020 elections period.

Before his appointment, Mark has been serving as President of the Creative Arts Council.

Mark's appointment falls in line with showbiz pundits like George Quaye, Sadiq Adams, Prince Tsegah among others who consistently suggested that he is the best man for the job.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale strongly opposed the call and threatened to form his own political campaign against NPP if Nana Addo appoints Mark. See the list of nominees below.

