The Ghanaian showbiz fraternity has been anxious to see who heads the ministry following the names of Mark Okraku Mante and Obour being whispered among industry players for the job.

In a press statement with a list of candidates Nana Addo has nominated for ministerial positions, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has been named to take the position which was previously held by Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi who lost her parliamentary seat in the 2020 elections.

Dr Awal is not new to the Creative Arts industry despite serving as Minister of Business Development of Ghana since 2017 in the previous Nana Addo term of office. The GIJ alumnus holds a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Wales, UK.

Dr Awal joined the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a reporter, later as page editor and was promoted to the position of general manager for marketing but in 2007, he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the media company.

Dr Awal's nomination is subjected to vetting by parliament before he will be approved for the role. A nominee for the Deputy Minister to the Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry has not been announced yet.

See the list of Nana Addo's nominees for ministerial positions below.

Nana Addo announces nominess for ministerial appointment