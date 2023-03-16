ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Agradaa backs McBrown's Onua TV move; says 'she can go anywhere for money' (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Nana Agradaa has given Nana Ama Mcbrown her blessings to continue her career exploration at Media General.

Commenting on the backlash from some Despite Media workers and fans of UTV, the fetish priestess turned evangelist, said Nana Ama McBrown's move is a wise business move.

According to Agradaa, the TV host should be left to go anywhere she can go to make more money. "McBrown says she is business minded. Today that she has been bought by the Onua people, tomorrow if someone comes with a bigger offer, McBrown will go," she said.

She continued that "we work for money, we don't work for sympathy. We don't work for people because of who we know and what they have done for us. When it comes money, do you think McBrown will just sit there and accept anything?"

Adding an Akan adage to buttress her point in the video, she said “when it is raining honey, who will turn his or her back to it than opening your mouth for it?”.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
