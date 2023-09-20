I'm too pretty to be single – Agradaa finds another man weeks after divorcing husband

The controversial woman of God in a viral video, said she is not single despite divorcing her husband, Eric Oduro Koranteng, adding that she is now engaged and more single.

According to her, she got proposed to by another man exactly a week after she divorced Mr Korateng.

In the viral video, the fetish priest turned evangelist while flaunting a ring on her middle figure said, ‘’ I got divorce last Sunday and exactly a week after someone proposed to me. So, if you are a man and you plan to come to take me, you are late because I’ve already been taken. Every woman deserves love and support.’’

ADVERTISEMENT