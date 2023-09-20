ADVERTISEMENT
I'm too pretty to be single – Agradaa finds another man weeks after divorcing husband

Dorcas Agambila

Controversial Self-acclaimed woman of God, Nana Agradaa has revealed that she has found another man after divorcing her husband.

In a self-recorded video, Nana Agradaa also known as Evangelist Mama Pat claimed that her beauty is not for one man to enjoy. She added that it’s wrong for a pretty woman like her to remain single after divorcing her good-for-nothing husband.

The controversial woman of God in a viral video, said she is not single despite divorcing her husband, Eric Oduro Koranteng, adding that she is now engaged and more single.

According to her, she got proposed to by another man exactly a week after she divorced Mr Korateng.

In the viral video, the fetish priest turned evangelist while flaunting a ring on her middle figure said, ‘’ I got divorce last Sunday and exactly a week after someone proposed to me. So, if you are a man and you plan to come to take me, you are late because I’ve already been taken. Every woman deserves love and support.’’

Mama Pat, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, recently accused her husband of having an extra-marital affair with a UK-based woman called Mercy Ohemeng. In a series of social media videos, Agradaa berated her husband and Mercy Ohemeng for allegedly hiding behind friendship to cheat.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
