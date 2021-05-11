RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Agradaa visits Chief Imam, receives his blessings (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Former Ghanaian chief priestess Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng (formerly Nana Agradaa) has paid the National Chief Imam, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, a visit and asked for his blessings.

Nana Agradaa and Chief Imam
Nana Agradaa and Chief Imam Pulse Ghana

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, who recently converted to Christianity after she was arrested and detained for illegal transmission on her television station Thunder TV, seems to have turned over a new leaf.

Recommended articles

She has been doing the Lord’s work and practising Christianity after saying ‘no’ to idol worship.

Patricia Oduro was accompanied by her husband – who has been supportive ever since Nana Agradaa’s switch to Christianity – to seek Chief Imam’s blessings on Monday, May 10.

After receiving Chief Imam’s blessings, Patricia Oduro revealed that when she was in the ‘world’ she came to seek his blessings but this time, she wants one to help her do the Lord’s work.

“When I was in the world and known as Nana Agradaa, I came to Chief Imam,” Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, who has changed her social media handles to match her new name, disclosed after receiving Chief Imam’s blessings in a video she shared on her Instagram page.

She continued: “He laid his hands on me and prayed for me. So if I'm alive today and being called by Christ, I decided with my husband to visit him for my blessings.”

Watch Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng receive blessings from National Chief Imam, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, below.

