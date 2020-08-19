She marked her 43rd birthday over the past weekend on the 15th of August, seeing her well celebrated by dozens of people. Despite it all, today we bring to you some of the things rarely known about the actress.

Nana Ama McBrown look for 43rd birthday

1.Real name

The actress wasn't named Nana Ama McBrown by her parents, it was a name she adopted later in life. Her birth name is Felicity Ama Agyemang.

2. 100% Ghanaian

The actress is biologically Ghanaian with all her parents being Ghanaians even though her looks and name suggest she probably has a foreign descent. However, she's unique because she is the only one in her family with light skin complexion.

Nana Ama McBrown birthday photo

3.Adopted

Nana Ama McBrown was adopted. Her biological parents, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng (Mother), and her father Kwabena Nkrumah divorced when she was young. With her mother's difficulty in raising her were her six other siblings, they were adopted by her aunt, Madam Betty Obiri Yeboah and Mr Kofi McBrown, whose surname she bears now.

4.Football Career

The actress wanted to be a footballer and played for a team in Kwadoso called Fabulous Ladies after JHS. Apart from noticing scars from footballing on her skin that made her realized it will be difficult for her to keep a clean healthy skin with football, she said the perception about female footballers also killed her interest.

Nana Ama McBrown on the field at celebrity soccer fiesta

5.Speaks French/Spare Parts Dealer

The 43-year-old actress can effectively communicate in the French language. A language she learnt when she was working Kumasi's popular spare parts hub, Suame Magazine. This was because she was frequenting Ivory Coast very often to buy and sell spare parts. A job that sharpened her driving skills, Nana Ama can drive a range of vehicles, even a KIA truck.

6.Costumer

Nana Ama McBrown's first job in the Ghanaian movie industry was a costumer, a role she volunteered to take from Miracle Films after attending an auditioning that didn't see her picked among the cast. Through her costuming job, she familiarized herself with the acting and crew.

Nana Ama McBrown visits Maame Dokono her role to celebrate 43rd birthday with her

One day on set, a character was needed to drive an armed robbers car in a film and she volunteered to do it because of her driving skills, she was given the chance and she nailed it to birth her acting career because she ended up playing different roles in the film.

7.Tentacle's Series Star

Nana Ama McBrown was making waves in Kumawood, especially with her role in a movie titled 'That Day'. However, one major film that propelled her fame across Ghana is her role in Tentacles, a weekly series that was airing on GTV.

Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown

8.Dated Okyeame Kwame

Nana Ama McBrown and Ghanaian rapper were once the hottest Ghanaian couple. The pair dated around 2004 and they were almost seen together as lovers before things fell apart between them.

The actress is now married to Maxwell Mawu Mensah, a young Ghanaian businessman who keeps a very profile but has also dated MzBel. Maxwell and Nana Ama McBrown got married in February 2016 and they have a daughter. See more about the actress' life, family and more in the video below.