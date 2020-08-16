The visit was part of the 43-year-old's birthday celebration outreach to veteran Ghanaian actors to mark her day with them. Nana Ama McBrown did not pay the visit with empty hands, rather a grateful heart plus dozens of gifts.

According to the mother of one, ever since coming into the industry, she has taken only Maame Dokonu and Grace Nortey aka Maame Dzata as her role models. She adds that because they are both Grace, she believes their names carry grace, hence, she holds them close to her heart.

At the visit to Maame Dokonu's house, Nana Ama McBrown gifted her cash of $2000 plus items from the brands she serves a brands ambassador. Grateful Maame Dokuno was excited about her kind gesture and blessed her in return.

Watch the video below for her reaction plus more.