Nana Ama McBrown gets royal welcome as she quits UTV to join Media General (WATCH)

Rumors of McBrown parting ways with the Despite Media Group, owners of United Television grew rife on social media after McBrown’s multiple weeks of absence from the screens, even though the reports had been treated as mere speculations.
Ghanaian actress and Television Personality, Nana Ama McBrown has officially joined Onua TV as host of the “Onua Maakye” morning show.
However, the news about her new station broke on social media in the early hours of Monday, March13, 2023.
Her unveiling was done on Monday, March 13 at the TV3 premises.
Top broadcasters at the media outfit, including Berla Mundi, Cookie Tee, Roland Walker and a lot more came out in thier numbers to welcome the new signee.
The event was emceed by Captain Smart, the host Onua Maakye, and graced by award-winning gospel musician Opiesie Esther.
According to the post shared by media general, the screen goddess will be joining the Onua brand under the Media General group.
“Akwaabaa…. From the entire Media General family, we welcome the beautiful and amazing Nana Ama McBrown to the Onua family.
She is joining the Onua brand under the Media General group.
Until her move this morning, Nana Ama Mcbrown has been working with UTV as the host of United Showbiz, which aired every Saturday night.
