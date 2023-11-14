'I wish I can wear bikini too sometimes' - Nana Ama laments on struggles as a celebrity

Pulse Ghana

According to Nana Ama Mcbrown, one of her biggest wishes is to wear a bikini and go to the beach to have fun with her loved ones.

But she fears that as soon as she wears anything that shows off her skin, Ghanaians will descend on her.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that these are some of the perks of being a celebrity.

Pulse Ghana

“ As a famous person, everything you do is scrutinized so you can’t even be yourself. You have to deny yourself a lot of pleasure because of the mean comments from Ghanaians. You can’t go to certain places, you can’t wear certain clothes because some people will bash you for not being the role model they expect you to be. You are forced to deny yourself a lot of pleasure to avoid getting criticized.” Nana Ama Mcbrown revealed.

Nana Ama McBrown acknowledged that as a celebrity many parts of her life are out in the open for the public to digest, however, she gets to choose how she reacts to them, which comments she lets in and the ones she discards.

Watch the video below;