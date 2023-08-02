Do I look like a lady that can be abused? - McBrown rejects claims that husband beats her

Pulse Ghana

However, Nana Ama McBrown has firmly denied the allegations, asserting that her husband does not mistreat her.

Speaking on the Sunday edition of her show, Onua Showtime, she categorically stated that she is not the kind of woman whose husband would ever raise a hand against her.

"Do I look like a lady who would be beaten by her husband? Such a thing (abuse) cannot happen in my house. I'm not a woman who would tolerate being mistreated by my husband," she confidently declared.

During the discussion, focused on the spread of fake news by bloggers, Nana Ama McBrown openly expressed her frustration with the baseless narrative surrounding her supposed abuse.