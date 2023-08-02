ADVERTISEMENT
Do I look like a lady that can be abused? - McBrown rejects claims that husband beats her

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has finally addressed the rumors surrounding her husband, Maxwell Mensah, allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence.

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah
The speculations have been circulating for some time and resurfaced recently when an audio clip, supposedly of a male voice discussing the actress suffering an arm injury due to physical abuse, went viral.

However, Nana Ama McBrown has firmly denied the allegations, asserting that her husband does not mistreat her.

Speaking on the Sunday edition of her show, Onua Showtime, she categorically stated that she is not the kind of woman whose husband would ever raise a hand against her.

"Do I look like a lady who would be beaten by her husband? Such a thing (abuse) cannot happen in my house. I'm not a woman who would tolerate being mistreated by my husband," she confidently declared.

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah
During the discussion, focused on the spread of fake news by bloggers, Nana Ama McBrown openly expressed her frustration with the baseless narrative surrounding her supposed abuse.

She expressed that the baseless narrative has had such a lasting impact that even her mother felt compelled to reach out to her, seeking clarification on whether she had indeed been subjected to any form of violence.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
