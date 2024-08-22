ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Tonardo runs to Ajagurajah to overturn spiritual curse after 'mouth twist'

Selorm Tali

Nana Tonardo has publicly apologised to Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, seeking forgiveness for defaming him.

In a gesture of reconciliation, Bishop Asiamah graciously accepted the apology and agreed to reverse any spiritual actions he had taken against Tonardo.

The reconciliation was marked by Tonardo's visit to Bishop Asiamah's residence in Koforidua, where the two resolved their differences. The resolution of their long-standing feud was documented in social media posts from both parties, highlighting their renewed commitment to peace.

In accepting the apology, Bishop Asiamah assured Tonardo that he would undo any spiritual repercussions that had arisen from their conflict.

"Thank you for coming to hear the truth. Whatever I said or did against you spiritually will be overturned," he said. He also expressed his desire to move forward, stating, "I'll consider you my brother, and we will live peacefully."

Recently, Tonardo addressed rumours that his health issues were linked to his feud with Ajagurajah. After experiencing a strange health episode where he woke up with a distorted mouth, Tonardo dismissed the speculation during an interview with Kwaku Manu, clarifying that he did not believe Ajagurajah was responsible for his condition.

The feud between Tonardo and Bishop Asiamah escalated in February 2023 when Tonardo led a campaign against Ajagurajah. This followed allegations made by a German-based Ghanaian woman named Gladys, who accused Ajagurajah of charming her and extorting large sums of money, including her children's savings.

Gladys also claimed that during a visit to Ajagurajah's church for treatment of abdominal pains, she was sexually assaulted after refusing his claim of spiritual ordination.

During this period, Tonardo was vocal in criticising Ajagurajah and supported Gladys in various media appearances to promote her allegations.

The reconciliation between Tonardo and Bishop Asiamah marks a significant step toward resolving their differences, allowing both parties to move forward with a clean slate.

