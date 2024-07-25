ADVERTISEMENT
How Ajagurajah revealed 2 years ago that Kamala Haris would become president (video)

Selorm Tali

Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, the outspoken leader and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana, is revealing that Kamala Harris is destined to become President of the United States of America.

Moment Ajagurajah prophesized 2 years ago that Kamala Haris will become president
Moment Ajagurajah prophesized 2 years ago that Kamala Haris will become president

According to the spiritual leader, this was revealed to him years ago before the U.S. Vice President's recent nomination to lead the Democrats in the upcoming elections against Donald Trump.

In an interview granted two years ago, the Ghanaian Prophet confidently stated, "A woman will become president in America, just watch. You see, their current Vice President, she will become a President. This is not even a prophecy, it's a fact."

Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah
Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah

Ajagurajah emphasised, "no angel told me this but the moment she was brought as the running mate, I knew that there was a supernatural power (Ashoret) at work." In the old video reposted, he added that "something will happen and the president will resign and she will take over."

A few days ago, President Joe Biden dropped a bombshell just months before the 2024 presidential election. On Sunday, 21 July, Biden announced that he would not seek re-election and is instead endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the global political landscape, shifting the dynamics of the 2024 race. His endorsement of Harris signals a fresh direction for the Democratic Party as they gear up to face off against former President Donald Trump.

Accordingly, the Democrat Party has approved Kamala Harris to lead its front in the upcoming elections. Given Ajagurajah's revelation and the political atmosphere, do you believe Kamala Harris will win the election against Trump?

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

