How Ajagurajah revealed 2 years ago that Kamala Haris would become president (video)

In an interview granted two years ago, the Ghanaian Prophet confidently stated, "A woman will become president in America, just watch. You see, their current Vice President, she will become a President. This is not even a prophecy, it's a fact."

Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah Pulse Ghana

Ajagurajah emphasised, "no angel told me this but the moment she was brought as the running mate, I knew that there was a supernatural power (Ashoret) at work." In the old video reposted, he added that "something will happen and the president will resign and she will take over."

The leader of the Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana shared the interview on his social media pages with the caption, "And you still think I have nothing😂😂 this to Maame Grace 2 years ago about the vice president of America."

A few days ago, President Joe Biden dropped a bombshell just months before the 2024 presidential election. On Sunday, 21 July, Biden announced that he would not seek re-election and is instead endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the global political landscape, shifting the dynamics of the 2024 race. His endorsement of Harris signals a fresh direction for the Democratic Party as they gear up to face off against former President Donald Trump.