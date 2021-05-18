RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Naomi Campbell welcomes first child at 50; here's how she broke the news

Naomi Elaine Campbell is a superstar British model, actress, businesswoman and now we can add mother to her profile.

The runway queen has announced that she has welcomed a baby. The baby becomes the first child of the model who is 50 years of age. This comes as a surprise to many because there hasn't been any news about her being pregnant.

Naomi took to social media to shockingly announce that she is now a mother when she posted a picture of her hand and a baby's feet to say that "a beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother".

In the post that since gathered over 680,000 likes with more than 20,000 comments within 5 hours, she added that "so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love".

It also unclear which man the superstar model has welcomed the child with as she hasn't anything about that just as she has kept the relationship very life private.

However, in 2019, she had been secretly dating pop star, Liam Payne. The couple enjoyed a romance for two months before ending their relationship in April. Before that The Sun revealed Campbell’s secret relationship with rapper Skepta.

Well, this is not the time for gossip, it's time to congratulate Naomi for becoming a mother.

