Kelvin Broni has also won the heart of Barcelona FC player, Memphis Depay, who expressed in a doing a song with him.

The latest star to bless the craft of Kelvin Broni is South African heavyweight rapper, Nasty C.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Nasty C could be heard saying talented young acts like Kelvin Broni deserve the space to shine.

"Yo big shoutouts to Broni merh, let the Young King shine," he said in the video below that had Kelvin Broni's latest single 'Free' playing in the background. Kelvin Broni shared the video on his Instagram to say that "Big Up my brother @nasty_csa, love forever".