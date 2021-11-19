RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nasty C backs Ghana's rising star Kelvin Broni; says 'let the kids shine' (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Budding Ghanaian singer, Kelvin Broni has grabbed the attention of another music icon.

Nasty C and Kelvin Broni
Nasty C and Kelvin Broni

The 'Ekomedeme' singer has been making waves in the music scene after Ghana's most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, jumped on the remix of his 'Ekomedeme' track.

Recommended articles

Kelvin Broni has also won the heart of Barcelona FC player, Memphis Depay, who expressed in a doing a song with him.

The latest star to bless the craft of Kelvin Broni is South African heavyweight rapper, Nasty C.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Nasty C could be heard saying talented young acts like Kelvin Broni deserve the space to shine.

"Yo big shoutouts to Broni merh, let the Young King shine," he said in the video below that had Kelvin Broni's latest single 'Free' playing in the background. Kelvin Broni shared the video on his Instagram to say that "Big Up my brother @nasty_csa, love forever".

Kelvin Broni was thrown in the spotlight after he featured in the popular music film 'Purple' by Prince Dovlo, as the lead character.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

'I have a heavy-duty backside' - Celestine Donkor reveals as she drops new photo

Celestine Donkor

Nana Aba details how Bongo Ideas was busted at the auditions as an 'online abuser'

Video: Nana Aba exposes and disgraces Twitter troll at Next TV Star audition

Cecilia Marfo's 'fire kɔ wakyi' turns viral TikTok challenge; see best videos so far

Cecilia Marfo's 'fire kɔ wakyi' turns viral TikTok challenge; see best videos so far