According to the 2017 VGMAs artiste of the year of who was speaking Kumasi based radio station, Luv FM, though it’s Government’s decision to build the edifice, it is not the government building it, therefore, that settles the argument.

READ ALSO: Joe Mettle reveals the spiritual trick behind his stage performances

“Currently is not the government building the cathedral, people who are building it believe it’s the step in the right direction that’s why they are funding it,” he said.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, Joe Mettle added that “if Government was building it, it would have been a problem it’s something they believe in, they are working towards it, we should just leave them”.