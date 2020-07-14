Naya was declared missing on 8th July after her four-year-old son, Josey, was found alone and asleep with his life jacket on a boat his mother rented at Lake Piru in California, for a cruise.

Her son, Josey, recounted that they were swimming and his mother helped him climb back into the boat, but she was unable to climb back on board and that she disappeared underwater.

Naya Rivera and Son

Her body was found on Monday floating in the northeast area of the lake. In a report by TMZ, Sheriff Bill Ayub says there’s nothing to indicate any foul play took place or whether she died by suicide. Her death was described as 'simply a tragic accidental drowning'.

The actress was best known for playing the character Santana Lopez "Glee," a Fox show which immediately grabbed attention after debuting in 2009. Naya appeared in almost every episode of the beloved musical-comedy-drama, which ended in 2015.