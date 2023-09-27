Netizens drag Okyeame Kwame over 'fix yourself' comment amidst #OccupyJolorbiHouse protest

"You Naa you will fix the country. Starting with your health, then mindset, then your family, then your work. If we all start a small light in our little corners, Ghana will become bright," he said.

Naa Ashorkorr Pulse Ghana

In a tweet that has now gone viral whilst sparking backlash and criticisms, he continued that "all the names you have mentioned can also light a small flame. However, Ghana cannot be fixed by one man. No messiah in politics".

This post has triggered a section of the netizens who decided to drag and troll Okyeame Kwame.

"You can't have reckless leaders and expect citizens to be responsible. If our leaders start acting responsibly and discipline in all their doings, trust me, the citizens would start imitating their good ways. It all begins with good leadership. There are messiahs in politics, bro," a tweep said.

Another X user added that "Really? I humbly disagree with you. If your leaders become murderers you will kill too? Waiting for leaders to do good before you do? I am old enough to know nobody cares about me. Bottom-up now cos the up-to-bottom didn’t work".

See more X posts below for what other netizens have been saying.