Netizens in shock as Talented Kids co-host Jojo EM marks 15th birthday (PHOTOS)

According to many who dropped comments on the post, the young TV presenter looks older than a teenager.

A fan reacting to the post wrote "wow!!! 15? Did I suffer from kwashiorkor or what? Happy birthday baby girl," another said "Happy glorious birthday Jojo, you look beautiful, for those confused about her age…try and visit international schools in Ghana or abroad or even government schools and you will see 10years old as tall, huge than Jojo…Stop negative comments and let’s pray for Ghana to overcome the economy crisis".

The post has since gone viral with more than 2000 comments on Facebook, making it a topic of discussion in the Ghanaian showbiz space.

A Facebooker said "I remember the year she contested as a singer, she was that chubby girl amongst the contestants and her stage name was Jojo....Happy Birthday Pretty girl," and another that "Eeeeiiii, 15,?? Woaw, if I say my age now people will say I have been malnourished happy birthday princess, may God preserve you".

