ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Netizens in shock as Talented Kids co-host Jojo EM marks 15th birthday (PHOTOS)

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian social media users are in shock as TV3's Talented Kids co-host, Jojo Em, marks her fifteenth birthday.

Netizens in shock as Talented Kids co-host Jojo EM marks 15th birthday (PHOTOS)
Netizens in shock as Talented Kids co-host Jojo EM marks 15th birthday (PHOTOS)

The Ghanaian TV station shared photos of its show host to celebrate her birthday and it has left netizens in wonder. Reacting to the birthday post, social media users are finding it hard to believe that Jojo Em is 15 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to many who dropped comments on the post, the young TV presenter looks older than a teenager.

Talented Kids co-host Jojo EM
Talented Kids co-host Jojo EM Talented Kids co-host Jojo EM Pulse Ghana

A fan reacting to the post wrote "wow!!! 15? Did I suffer from kwashiorkor or what? Happy birthday baby girl," another said "Happy glorious birthday Jojo, you look beautiful, for those confused about her age…try and visit international schools in Ghana or abroad or even government schools and you will see 10years old as tall, huge than Jojo…Stop negative comments and let’s pray for Ghana to overcome the economy crisis".

The post has since gone viral with more than 2000 comments on Facebook, making it a topic of discussion in the Ghanaian showbiz space.

Netizens in shock as Talented Kids co-host Jojo EM marks 15th birthday (PHOTOS)
Netizens in shock as Talented Kids co-host Jojo EM marks 15th birthday (PHOTOS) Netizens in shock as Talented Kids co-host Jojo EM marks 15th birthday (PHOTOS) Pulse Ghana

A Facebooker said "I remember the year she contested as a singer, she was that chubby girl amongst the contestants and her stage name was Jojo....Happy Birthday Pretty girl," and another that "Eeeeiiii, 15,?? Woaw, if I say my age now people will say I have been malnourished happy birthday princess, may God preserve you".

See more comments from the viral post below.

Netizens in shock as Jojo EM marks 15th birthday
Netizens in shock as Jojo EM marks 15th birthday Netizens in shock as Jojo EM marks 15th birthday Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sister Derby and her boyfriend

I've made $11,000 in 3 months from selling my nudes online - Sister Derby (WATCH)

Ras Nene turns delivery man for Asantehene as he delivers Val's Day gift to Lady Julia

Ras Nene turns delivery man for Asantehene as he delivers Val's Day gift to Lady Julia

Media personality Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Toke Makinwa says broke guys offer amazing sex compared to rich folks

I feel trapped; model with multiple enhancement surgeries shares regret and pain (PHOTOS)

I feel trapped; model with multiple surgeries shares regret after breast burst (PHOTOS)