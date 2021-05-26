RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

New York Ashanti chief offers to buy Twene Jonas ticket to come and beg Asantehene (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

The Chief of Asantes in New York, Nana Amaning-Ampong, has his disappointment over reports that Twene Jonas has insulted Asantehene.

Speaking from his New York base, he revealed the social media commentator has been reported to New York police over his alleged insult to Asantehene but also expressed willingness to help him visit Ghana to apologize to the Asantehene.

"We have to defend the Asante Kingdom ... we have filed a police case against him ... I want Twene Jonas to come and explain himself and apologize to Asantehene", he told Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, during an interview.

"What we are telling the boy is that he should change, his family must come out to apologize," he emphasized.

He continued that "I've tried to reach him so that if even it is the ticket to fly to Manhyia, I will pay for that so he that goes to apologize," pulse.com.gh heard him say in Twi during the interview.

Asked if the curses to Jonas aren't enough, he said 'I will leave that to the chiefs because no one has dragged an Asantehene in this kind of disrespectful manner. Hear more from him in the video below.

