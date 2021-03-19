It’s an elegant edifice featuring a classic architectural blueprint that struck at first glance.

At his recent birthday held on March 6, he called out controversial dancehall star Shatta Wale during an interview with Pulse.com.gh, describing the singer’s East Legon apartment as a joke and not up to standard.

And right after the interview caught the attention of the “Ayoo” hitmaker – who responded to Nhyiraba in series of Snapchat stories with shades – the founder of Nhyiraba Kojo City took us inside his beautiful mansion just to prove a point.

“I started with a 3-bedroom house and by God’s grace, I can’t count the number of buildings. I can’t be 100 per cent sure of the number of buildings I have,” he tells Pulse Ghana’s David Mawuli.

“When you come to Klagon Hills, I own houses and lands. I'm also building more outside Accra. I can't mention it all. When it comes to cars, I have a lot,” he revealed.

He also disclosed that it took him just one year to complete his 9-bedroom mansion, and maintained that he can’t count the rest of his buildings.

“I built this mansion exactly a year ago. I have a lot of buildings around,” he concluded.

Watch the interview below.