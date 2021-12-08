Nick during his show on Tuesday 7th December revealed that his 5-month-old son, Zen Scott, has died. The 41-year-old became visibly emotional with tears dropping from his eyes while the death of Zen.
Nick Cannon in tears over death of 5-month old son caused by brain tumour (VIDEO)
Popular American TV presenter Nick Cannon has lost his youngest son to a brain tumour.
The 5-month-old bay was the seventh child of Nick Cannon. He welcomed him with his model girlfriend, Alyssa Scott.
Detailing what led to Zen's death, he explained that they took him to the hospital to check his sinuses and breathing and discovered that he had fluid building up in his head.
"It turned out to be a malignant tumour, and it grew rapidly, with Zen's condition worsening around Thanksgiving," he said. According to him, he spent as much quality time as he could this weekend with Zen chilling.
In the video below, Nick is moving and giving thanks to God as he says without God he wouldn't have been able to be coping with the demise of his son. He also credited Zen’s mom, model Alyssa Scott, for being "the best mom".
The TV presenter advised his audience to be nice to people, "hug your people, hug your family, kiss somebody, tell them you love them," he said whilst gathering himself from the emotional breakdown in the video below.
