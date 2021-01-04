The season 4 of the show was premiered last night and fans were shocked as Giovani Caleb was announced as the new host to replace Nii Kpakpo Thompson who hosted the previous seasons of the show to its success last year.

Date Rush viewers disappointed in change of host

Reacting to some disappointed viewers of the show who were asking why he is no longer on the show, Nii Kpakpo Thompson revealed that the producers of the TV show decided to go with another host.

"I have received loads of questions from every corner about me not being on #daterush. Unfortunately, this season, the producers decided to go with another host. I’ll see you guys on another platform. I love you all," Nii tweeted.

However, TV3 has not shared any reason why the host of the show has been dropped for the new season. Meanwhile, some fans of Nii Kpakpo Thompson have been asking the media house to bring back Nii Kpakpa, explaining that, if not, the show won't be fun again.

"Dem spoil the fun ooo.....Abeg try create your own show and use UTV's platform or angel tv cos they are the biggest platforms in Gh now seriously," a Twitter user, Sikapa_Bismark wrote with another user, @duodo_martin saying that "I foresee a boring season..Giovani always tries to be funny, but never a funny dude".

See the tweets and screenshots below for more comments as views of Date Rush pour out their reactions to Nii Kpakpo being replaced.